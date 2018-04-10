PM to present small Gov't activity report at PSD's CExN meeting next week, says PSD's Dragnea

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is set to present a small activity report of the Government at the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) next week, leader of the PSD Liviu Dragnea announced on Tuesday.

When asked in Parliament if there is going to take place any assessment of the Government at the Executive Committee meeting, Dragnea said: "There will be a presentation held by the Prime Minister, an analysis, a small activity report."He also added that there will be no reshuffle in the next interval.Asked whether he was pleased with the activity of all ministers, the PSD leader said: "I am pleased with the Prime Minister's activity." He also specified that the governing programme is being implemented.In another train of thoughts, he denied having any dispute with Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, following a statement he made, saying that he is in fact pleased with this Minister's activity."I didn't have any dispute with Mihai Fifor. I can make any kind of statements, since I am still a free person and I can do such statements. If someone feels hurt by some of my statements, then, very well, he can interpret them, he can get upset and he can worry. But I don't have any conflicts with anybody," mentioned Dragnea.

AGERPRES .