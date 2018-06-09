PMP's Basescu: If I created 'parallel state', Dragnea was in proximity of institution heads he is accusing

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Senator Traian Basescu says that if he were the one who created "the parallel state", as Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea affirmed, then the Social-Democrats head is the one who was in the proximity of the head of the institutions he is accusing today.

Basescu maintains that for 10 years, as Romania's president, he had the objective of "strengthening the state's institutions.""It is difficult to find an individual with a more miserable character as Dragnea. At Sunday's rally in Victoria square he was castigating with proletarian wrath, in front of around 100,000 naive people, brought 'on attendance list', 'the parallel state'. (...) And what do you see? In his epic speech, filled with perfidy and lies, Dragnea gets the idea to say that Basescu created 'the parallel state'. All right, I will always agree that for ten years, one of my objectives was to strengthen the state's institutions. That sometimes these institutions committed serious abuse, for which prosecutors and justices must account for, I agree once more. That laws must be amended so that abuse is no longer possible, is another thing I uphold. But, if I created the 'parallel state' Dragnea wants to destroy or subdue, it is certain that it was still Dragnea who was the bootlicker of all the heads of institutions of 'the parallel state' he is accusing today," Basescu wrote on his Facebook page.According to the PMP leader, the expression 'parallel state' has no grounds in reality."It is about prosecutors, justices, heads of powerful institutions, secret protocols, selective criminal cases, etc, and in this case it is about the quality of people who must answer to the law for their abuse and not about the institutions which must further be consolidated, not destroyed," Basescu concluded.PSD leader Liviu Dragnea stated at Saturday's rally in Victoria Square that after Traian Basescu, it is Klaus Iohannis who "is fathering" the "parallel state" system.