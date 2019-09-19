PMP's Paleologu: Romania needs president open to dialogue, who will restore dignity of state

Romania needs a president "open to dialogue, who will restore the dignity of the state, Romania's credibility abroad, will restore respect for Romania and for Romanians and, last but not least, will reinstate social peace," said on Thursday Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) in the November presidential elections, upon submitting his candidacy at the Central Electoral Bureau.

Paleologu thanked the 360,000 people who signed for his candidacy, stating that their confidence represents an "enormous" responsibility.

"For me it is a huge responsibility the trust of these hundreds of thousands of Romanians I will represent in this electoral race. It is 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989 and I think that Romania needs, at its Presidency, a young man who participated in the events of 1989 and a man brought up in freedom," he stressed.

Theodor Paleologu added that this is a "candidacy-testimony", having in mind his colleagues of the 1989 generation and "those old men, under whose shadow" he was brought up.

According to the PMP candidate, a government's goal is social peace, "that we greatly lack", and Romania needs a project for its development, which can only be achieved by consensus.

"Unfortunately, after 1989, our youth movement was hijacked by communists, securitate [communist secret police] people, neo-communists, etc. and this is the origin of the feud. I think we need to write a new chapter in Romania's history and that we all gather around a project for the development of Romania, and this can only be achieved by consensus," emphasized the candidate.