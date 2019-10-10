 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PMP's Tomac after motion adoption: Dragnea era is officially over; huge victory for Opposition

Agerpres
Eugen Tomac

People's Movement Party's (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Thursday has stated that the adoption of the censure motion is "a huge victory of the Opposition," which will give a government able "to rebuild the trust between the state and the citizens."

"Officially, the Dragnea era is over, this is a victory for the Romanians, an extraordinary thing, for it has been proved today that politicians can have different visions and that they can join hands to the best interest of this country. This is a huge victory of the Opposition, with a difficult period to follow, but with a new government to be formed able to rebuilt the trust between the state and the citizens," specified Tomac.

He added that in order to form the new Government there will be consultations held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, discussions between parties, with the Prime Minister to be proposed by the President.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.