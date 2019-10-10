PMP's Tomac after motion adoption: Dragnea era is officially over; huge victory for Opposition

People's Movement Party's (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Thursday has stated that the adoption of the censure motion is "a huge victory of the Opposition," which will give a government able "to rebuild the trust between the state and the citizens."

"Officially, the Dragnea era is over, this is a victory for the Romanians, an extraordinary thing, for it has been proved today that politicians can have different visions and that they can join hands to the best interest of this country. This is a huge victory of the Opposition, with a difficult period to follow, but with a new government to be formed able to rebuilt the trust between the state and the citizens," specified Tomac.He added that in order to form the new Government there will be consultations held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, discussions between parties, with the Prime Minister to be proposed by the President.