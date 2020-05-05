PMP's Tomac about ruling in Kovesi case:ECHR serves justice;it dismantled entire mechanism designed by Toader

MEP and People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac believes that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has served justice through the ruling regarding Kovesi case, mentioning that through this decision "the entire mechanism designed by Tudorel Toader [the former Justice Minister] to remove the former DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate] Chief Prosecutor from office" has been dismantled.

"From the ECHR height, the entire mechanism designed by Tudorel Toader to remove the former DNA chief prosecutor has been dismantled. It is a lesson for those who believe that our position as a EU and European Council member state is for show. (...) Thus, the ECHR serves justice in a matter in which we all knew the entire mechanism is not one which observed the domestic legal provisions," Tomac told AGERPRES.He added that the ECHR proved that all this mechanism represented "an abuse."Laura-Codruta Kovesi won on Tuesday at the European Court of Human Rights the trial by which she challenged the decision that had her removed from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), a press release of the institution based in Strasbourg informs.