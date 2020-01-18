PMP's Tomac: Election of mayors in two rounds has real chances to succeed

PMP (People's Movement Party) leader Eugen Tomac on Saturday said that the election of mayors in two rounds will bring more mayor positions to his party and hailed the Liberal Government's decision to assume responsibility in Parliament for this demarche.

In Tomac's opinion, politically speaking, this is "one of the most important events this year," with "real chances" to materialize.Tomac specified that all PMP organisations in Moldova target a 10-per cent score in the local elections."The +10 per cent applies to all counties in Moldova and it's impossible we fail reaching this objective. Mr. Marian Andronache [leader of PMP Suceava - editor's note], through mobilization, managed to score more than 10 per cent in Suceava, in the past elections, and I am certain this objective will be achieved again in the local elections and I am also certain that we will be present in all the county councils in Moldova," said Tomac, at Gura Humorului, in a press conference.