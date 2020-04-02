PMP's Tomac requests all special pensions be eliminated: Let's stop throwing money away

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac requests the elimination of all special pensions, "at least for now, when the recession is knocking on the door, threatening us with strangling economy."

"Now, when all are cramming again to say that they will eliminate special pensions, I just want to bring them to mind that we have always been against this injustice and we hope that, at least now, in the 11th hour, when recession knocks on the door and threatens us with strangling economy, let's stop throwing money away and eliminate all special pensions," Tomac wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.He added that he is the only MP who was at Parliament's tribune, when the law through which special pensions for politicians was voted, saying that he drops it."The PMP was the first party which proposed a draft law, signed by all our MPs, through which we asked the elimination of all special pensions and we have never given up this initiative," Eugen Tomac argued.