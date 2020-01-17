PMP's Tomac says PSD not interested in gov't falling

National chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac says two-round mayoral elections is a "a very good thing" for the society, specifying that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has no interest in the government being ousted on a censure motion.

"We have to see if the censure motion will be submitted. PSD has no interest in the current government falling apart (...) We are watching a fairly committed political game on their part, because Ciolacu has nothing else to say, as in his party there are 2,000 mayors half of whom risk being left home. PSD has 29 county council chairs who are unhappy that Parliament will change the law on the election of the county council chairs, which will be elected again from among the councillors. There are many things that will happen in the period immediately ahead. (...) The two-round mayoral elections is a very good thing for the society and for PSD itself, because it will get rid of the lazy mayors who held small communities captive. It is a very useful thing and I am confident it will succeed. It remains to be seen what will happen if the motion is tabled and the number of votes for it to succeed is reached," Tomac said on Friday after a meeting of the National College of the PMP.He added that the PMP "is not afraid" of early elections, but that "it is very difficult to convene them at this time."He voiced hope that the local elections will take place in two rounds.Asked if it is possible for PMP's founder Traian Basescu to run again for Bucharest general mayor, Tomac said: "From Traian Basescu you can expect anything. So, once again he said it himself that he left an unfinished term of office after a first round, when there were two-round mayoral elections. So anything is possible."