PNL Chairman blasts PSD's push to link parliamentary debate on PNRR with ratification of EURATOM decision

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that putting up the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for parliamentary debate would be "very complicated" and that he doesn't understand why the Social Democrats are pushing to link the PNRR debate in Parliament with the ratification of the Council Decision amending the EURATOM Treaty.

"This is about a discussion the Prime Minister announced he will have with the Social Democrat leader. As far as I am concerned, I believe that the PNRR is the result of an extensive consultation held in the Romanian society. (...) PNRR cannot be submitted for Parliament approval. It is under discussion, under negotiation, about to be completed. Subjecting it to parliamentary debate would be very complicated. I don't understand why the Social Democrats are trying to link the parliamentary debate on the PNRR with the ratification of the amendment to the EURATOM Treaty. As we know very well, according to constitutional provisions, amending the treaty in Romania requires a qualified two-thirds majority of the joint chambers' plenum and as such, I urge all MPs to understand that they cannot mock all the EU citizens, Romanian citizens included, by a blackmail attempt, by threatening to not attend the vote for the treaty's ratification. The ratification of the treaty is absolutely necessary, without this ratification in all countries the program cannot start. The European Commission cannot carry out the loan launching procedures and cannot provide support funding to all EU countries," Orban said at the end of the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

He remarked that a parliamentary strike by the Social Democrats would allow the easier passage of laws that are beneficial for Romania.

Orban also stressed that he is not aware of any statement by a European official on the need for the PNRR to be debated in Parliament.