PNL Gorghiu: PSD's blatantly populist bills, drawn up overnight, dynamite Romania's budget

Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu said on Wednesday that any bill of public interest is a priority for the National Liberal Party (PNL), but the Social Democratic Party (PSD) puts on the agenda of the Legislature initiatives drawn up "overnight" by the Social Democratic leaders, "whereby they dynamite Romania's budget","(initiatives) which do not have financial support nor do they indicate sources of financing".

"Any bill of public interest is a priority for PNL. Unfortunately, bills of public interest are not the ones that get put on the agenda by PSD, but all the draft laws related to their blatant populism do. You can see dozens of legislative projects drawn up overnight by the PSD leaders whereby they dynamite Romania's budget, secure a handful of votes by blowing Romania's budget up. You can see bills on the conveyor belt, which have no financial support, nor do they indicate funding sources, bills which sabotage any measure the government alongside specialists is taking. As such, this kind of sabotage must stop, and the PNL, my fellow senators, will fight with all our weapons to block this kind of abuse in the Romanian Senate," Gorghiu said in Parliament.

Gorghiu made these remarks after being asked if the boycott of the Senate plenary on Wednesday did not sacrifice other projects on the agenda, such as the "No convicts in public office" initiative.

The Liberal senator specified that, if PNL agreed to physically participate in Wednesday's plenary, this legislative initiative would have been "buried, compromised", therefore "any kind of initiative such as" No convicts in public office", or any other legitimate initiative will be the topic of online, electronic plenary discussions," concluded Gorghiu.