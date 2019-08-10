PNL kicks off collecting signatures for Presdient Iohannis's re-election bid

President Klaus Iohannis arrived on Saturday in the University Square for a campaign to collect signatures endorsing his bid for re-election this autumn.

"Thank you very much for coming, I hope we get enough signatures. The National Liberal Party (PNL) is very, very determined to take worthy action and I think, or at least that's what the party leadership has told me, that we get at least the number of signatures we got in 2014. (...). Let me thank you, those in attendance, those who will endorse my bid," said Iohannis.

Asked if he will attend the protest in Victory Square, Iohannis said: "Today I am in the University Square with you and I am very glad that we are all here."

The signature collection campaign was launched by the opposition National Liberal Party on Saturday.

Also in attendance was PNL national leader Ludovic Orban, the MEP Rares Bogdan, chair of PNL Bucharest Violeta Alexandru, chairs of the PNL Bucharest district chapters, other leaders of the party, as well as volunteers.

Nearly 200 people were in the area, with banners reading "Pentru o Românie normală' (For a normal Romania) and "Iohannis, presedintele meu (Iohannis, my president).