PNL's Orban accuses anti-discrimination watchdog of turning into political repression instrument at ruling coalition's orders

The National Liberal Party (PNL) disproves the decision of the National Council against Discrimination (CNCD) to fine President Klaus Iohannis and announces that it will initiate a bill to change the statutes of this agency and set a mechanism in place for the appointment of its members with the involvement of civil society organizations, through their representatives, so as to eliminate the political factor from the process.

"CNCD is turning into a discrimination committee, into a political repression instrument acting at the orders of PSD - ALDE. The National Liberal Party disproves of the scandalous decision of the National Council against Discrimination in the case of President Klaus Iohannis. On this occasion we can see why it was important for PSD that an ALDE representative be appointed to the CNCD position held by PNL, namely in order to obtain a political majority inside the Council that should take decisions on political criteria and not according to the principles the CNCD should follow," PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban said in a release.According to him, the best proof of CNCD's acting at political orders is how it got Premier Viorica Dancila off the hook for her "really serious" statements about people suffering from autism."The obsession of this toxic coalition for gripping all state institutions and hijacking their role can be seen one more time in the case of the CNCD, turned on this occasion into a discrimination committee, as a political repression instrument in he hands of PSD - ALDE," the cited source reads.