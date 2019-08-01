PNL's Orban: Dancila discovered the war against criminality,while refusing to repeal compensatory remedy law

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "discovered" the war against criminality, however, she continues to endorse the compensatory remedy law, adding that the Social Democratic Part (PSD) has "deliberately" acted in favour of criminals for many years.

"Viorica Dancila discovers now that she has to declare a 'war against criminality,' after the PSD, years in a row, deliberately acted precisely in favour of criminality, in favour of criminals and against correct Romanians. This war against criminality derives from Romania's Constitution, therefore being a permanent obligation of the Romanian state, regardless of which party is at rule," Orban said in a press statement sent to AGERPRES.

In his view, the PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) should firstly "openly admit the failure" to fulfill their purpose which any Government has: guaranteeing fundamental constitutional rights.

"The first thing that we should have heard from Viorica Dancila's mouth is that she will urgently stop the release from prison of criminals and dangerous perpetrators. What she needed to do was very simple: repealing the compensatory remedy law, the one which released [from prisons] and still releases criminals who commit the most violent acts and who repeat them, as we have already seen in many cases made public," the Opposition leader stated.

He also argued that the PM should apologize publicly for the fact that the Government opposed to the repeal, at the PNL initiative, of the compensatory remedy law, which could also be beneficial to this "monster from Caracal."

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that "without mercy, without considerations, without compromises and without delays" she was declaring war to criminality.

"The people's revolt these days is justified. However, Romanians should not fear. Our country doesn't belong to criminals, rapists, pedophiles or human traffickers! I am a woman, I am a mother, I have raised a child, I know what caring means, I know how much we need to know that our children and family are safe. This is why I will personally get involved in this reform. I will follow and coordinate all the efforts to eradicate these phenomena. Without mercy, without considerations, without compromises and without delays, I'm declaring war against criminality!," PM Dancila stated.