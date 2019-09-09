PNL's Orban: We demand Viorica Dancila to withdraw nomination of Rovana Plumb

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban demanded Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to withdraw nomination of Rovana Plumb for European Commissioner, in order "not to embarrass Romania in the European Parliament."

"This is the last minute when Prime Minister Viorica Dancila can still do something! She can still withdraw the proposal she made for European Commissioner, namely Rovana Plumb, so that Romania will not be embarrassed in the European Parliament. I demand the current Prime Minister to come up with a new proposal for this office, which should respect the integrity and professionalism criteria agreed at European level, in the context in which the current nomination is more than likely to be rejected by the European Parliament," showed a press release of the PNL sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

He went on to say "it's behind comprehension why Viorica Dancila refused until this moment to come up with a new nomination, despite the fact that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, herself, specifically asked for it.

"Given the circumstances, the proposals sent to the European Parliament do not have the value of a political decision, but they are only the official communication of the proposals made by each country. More than that, the decision of the President of the European Commission was to sent all the proposals made by the member states and to refuse no candidate, as she considered the decision belonged to the European Parliament and the committees of the European Parliament," showed the PNL head.

He mentioned that the European People's Party, a political family belonging to the National Liberal Party, have always showed zero tolerance for any such action meant to block the functioning of justice and for any person who was involved in such discussions.

"We bring to mind the fact that Rovana Plumb has serious integrity problems after blocking the DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate] investigation, and implicitly the possibility to be judged, hiding thus behind the parliamentary majority of the PSD. She considered that a person's innocence can be established by a political vote in the Romanian Parliament, and she used parliamentary immunity instead of facing the court. The only solution to prevent the embarrassment for Romania in the European Parliament is for the Romanian Government to withdraw the candidacy of Rovana Plumb," pointed out Orban.

Rovana Plumb is the European Commissioner designated by Romania, according to the list approved on Monday by the elected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, according to a press release from Brussels.