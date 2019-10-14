PNL's Orban: We will have consultations with all parties that supported censure motion

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Liberals will have consultations with all the parties that supported the censure motion on the vote for the future Government.

"We will hold consultations with all the political groups with whom we have worked so well to ensure the success of the censure motion, following a calendar that we have not yet finalized, but which will soon be finalized. (...) Today, in the Executive Bureau, we have decided the negotiating team, both the negotiation team at the institutional level, and the negotiation team at the level of each Chamber of Parliament," said Orban, after the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.He indicated that there will be institutional negotiations, but also individual negotiations and with independent parliamentarians, from the minority group and from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).Asked how he will convince Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats ( ALDE ) to vote the future Government, the PNL leader voiced his conviction that he will have "beneficial discussions" with these groups as well."We collaborated for the censure motion. I am convinced that we will have beneficial discussions with all political parties in order to support a beneficial option for Romania," said Orban."Of course you cannot include in the governing program things that may prompt certain groups not to vote for you," the PNL leader further said.He specified that the PNL supports the idea that mayors be elected in two rounds, and there is a legislative project of the Liberals in this regard. Ludovic Orban also mentioned that PNL has submitted in Parliament a draft law for the dismantling of the Magistrates' Investigation Section.The Liberals' leader said that, with regard to the compensatory appeal, PNL submitted a draft law aimed at repealing these provisions. He was convinced that there is a great chance of gaining a parliamentary majority for the Government's investment."Anyone who would not vote for a government formula proposed by the President of Romania will actually vote to keep the Dancila Government in office," said Orban.The Liberals will hold "mid-term" consultations with representatives of national minorities and those of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) on supporting the future Executive, according to PNL sources.