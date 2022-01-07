PNL supports any proposal regarding energy prices that helps Romanians and is supported by budget

Liberals will support any proposal that helps the Romanian people and that can be supported from the state budget regarding energy costs, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Friday, referring to modifying the law regarding capping and compensating bills.

"I must first see the proposals, for now they have only been presented in the press. I want to see the final form and after that we will support any proposal that helps the Romanian people and that can be supported from Romania's state budget (...) It is a law that has done much, has advanced a lot and has helped many Romanians. If it can be improved of course that we will support any improvement, but on certain conditions: firstly, the budget needs to afford it, but let us see them first. We cannot discuss about something that we have yet to see on the table," Citu said, during a press conference at PNL headquarters.

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that in the governing coalition there should be a way of compensating energy and gas bills, because the current law is inefficient and cannot be applied.