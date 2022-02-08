 
     
PNL supports wage increases, if fiscal space exists

captură facebook
Florin Citu

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that the liberals support wage increases in education, but also in public sector areas, as long as there is fiscal space for it.

"There was a lot of information around the public space that PNL would oppose signing an agreement which we knew nothing about, we know nothing about and have never seen. I wanted it to be very clear that PNL supports salary increases in the education sector, as well as in health, in all public sector areas, as long as there is a fiscal space for it. I understand from discussions I had with union representatives, the Ministry of Finance said that there is a surplus of RON 7 billion in the budget. Now, I know part of the money went to CEC Bank, part went to the Fondul Proprietatea, invested maybe," Citu said in Parliament.

He showed that this decision is currently sitting in Government and the Ministry of Finance and that no talks existed on this within the coalition.

