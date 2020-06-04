PNL's Alexandru says she is in favour of electronic vote, including in local elections

National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest leader and Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru has stated on Thursday that she agrees with the introduction of the electronic vote, including in local elections.

"I am in favour of the electronic vote, including in local elections. The experience of this period has showed us that we can manage the short-term decisions, I have confidence in the Electoral Authority and, especially, in the Special Telecommunication Service that they could generate a technical solution. Until we put an end to this appetite that some people have, to create a psychosis around the possibility of stealing, I think it would not be good to drop the project, until we agree that we can minimize the possible mistakes and that we all have confidence and that we do not send in the public space all kinds of alarmist messages, which will also lead the investment of time, resources and all the good faith to a blocking point," Violeta Alexandru at the online debate organised by the Expert Forum, called "Organising elections during pandemic. Scenarios of political parties."She added that, at the PNL Bucharest branch, the electoral campaign will be totally transparent because the branch she leads has "a team determined to work correctly, efficiently, transparently, regardless of the period."