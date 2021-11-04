PNL's Bogdan says party no to give up PM position

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan said on Thursday that "there is no way" PNL will be relinquishing their prime minister position, Agerpres informs.

"Today we will talk to PSD [Social Democratic Party]. There is no way PNL will give up the position of prime minister, but otherwise, first of all, even if it is difficult for me to talk to PSD - and I'm not hiding that I don't like them very much - I'm still a reasonable man who knows that parliamentary majorities are arithmetic. They have 157 lawmakers, we have 115-119. We will address each issue one by one. Certainly, if we keep our individuality and if we manage to come up with a very clear reform plan for Romania, we will find the best solution. From my point of view, the first option remains unquestionably USR [Save Romania Union], but if arithmetically we cannot mount a majority, then we have to talk," said Bogdan at the PNL headquarters.

The PNL leader added that Wednesday's meeting with USR leaders was an extremely good one giving hope that the ruling coalition could be rebuilt.

Bogdan said he was absolutely convinced that President Klaus Iohannis would hold consultations with parliamentary parties and formations when a majority was mounted.