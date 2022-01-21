PNL's Citu suggests PSD chair discuss with STB union leader who is PSD member

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, said, on Friday, in Alba Iulia, when asked about the possible solutions regarding the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) strike and whether what is happening there is a political situation, that the union leader is a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and "if it's political, it must be solved politically."

Citu added that the PSD chair, Marcel Ciolacu, could tell the STB union leader to "leave the protest for a while" so Bucharesters don't suffer, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I don't know the details very well, but if it's political, then it must be solved politically. I don't know if it's political, I know the union leader is a PSD member, maybe he should have a discussion with chair Marcel Ciolacu, to have a discussion, because ultimately Bucharesters suffer. And I should find a compromise, let's see, I'm the man who will always tell you that dialogue solves every problem, if he can help and tell him to leave the protest for a period so Bucharesters don't suffer, it would be good. I think we can find solutions," said Florin Citu.

The PNL chair also stated, when asked if he intends to initiate discussions with the PSD leader on the topic of the STB strike, that such discussions should first take place with the STB leadership.

Since Thursday morning, bus, trolleybus and tram drivers in Bucharest have stopped working, unhappy that their salary demands have not been met. On the same day, the Bucharest Tribunal disposed the suspension of the strike, yet the court's decision was ignored by the protesters, who continued their protest on Friday by not turning out to work.

The leadership of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) has contested in court the strike set off by the union worker, and the Bucharest Tribunal has ordered an end to the strike on Friday, establishing it is illegal, and the immediate resumption of activity.