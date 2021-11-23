PNL's Citu tells Liberal colleagues issues should be discussed within party, not in the press

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that he conveyed to all the Liberals who have a problem to come and discuss it within the party or at the Government, specifying that if they want to speak in the press, then other decisions will have to be made.

He was asked by journalists at the Palace of the Parliament how the dispute with Raluca Turcan will be resolved. "It will be decided in the National Political Bureau," Citu said.

"I told all my colleagues who want to discuss an issue, to come and discuss in the PNL. If it was about the government, we could talk at the Government, if they prefer to discuss in the press, of course we will have to make other decisions," said the Liberal leader.

Florin Citu added he is interested in seeing return in the PNL those members who did not attack it and who support the liberal principles.

"We will discuss with each and every one and see if we can find elements to bring them back. I am interested in all those members of the PNL coming back. There are still some members of the PNL, people who do not attack the party leader, who do not attack the president of Romania, who do not attack the PNL. There are some people who were in and left, perhaps out of an affinity or maybe an older friendship with the former leader, but, in the end, there is only one right-wing party in Romania today, one liberal party - PNL, and all those who want to go further, to support liberal principles, belong only in PNL," he explained.

Acting Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan harshly criticized Florin Citu, in the press, stating, among other things, that he should resign, together with the party team that negotiated the formation of the new Government.