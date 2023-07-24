PNL's Ciuca: By joining Anti-Bribery Convention, Romania conveys that it applies the highest ethical standards

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca on Monday said that by submitting the document ratifying its accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention, Romania is sending the message that it applies the highest standards of ethical conduct, transparency and safety in business transactions between countries, told Agerpres.

"Today, Romania has completed the first chapter in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD): submitting the document ratifying its accession to the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, also known as the Anti-Bribery Convention. By being among the signatories of the convention, we convey the message that Romania applies the highest standards of ethical conduct, transparency and safety in business transactions between countries," Ciuca wrote in a social media post.

He added that this signal will increase the confidence of foreign investors in Romania and will change the optics through which the big financial institutions see the country.

"As prime minister, I have made every effort to make sure that the process of Romania's admission to the OECD had the best start. As a result of the work of the team I coordinated, today we have the first concrete result on the road to integration with the organisation: accession to the Anti-Bribery Convention. The OECD comprises 70% of global production and trade and also 90% of the total amount of foreign direct investments worldwide. For Romania, winning the membership of this organisation is an essential country objective," said Ciuca.