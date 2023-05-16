PNL's Ciuca: We'll ageee to merging elections with the observance of constitutional provisions

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that the party's structures are analysing each hypothesis of merging the elections, following which the specialists of the coalition parties will present the constitutional form to opt for it, stressing that "four or five rounds of elections" during the year is something that Romania cannot afford.

"We will agree to the variant that is legal and respects the constitutional provisions. As such, at the moment, at the level of the party structures, each hypothesis of merging the elections is being analysed and we will enter into negotiations with the coalition partners, after which the party specialists will present us with the constitutional form so that we can opt for it. Because, once again, to go throughout the year with four or five rounds of elections is something that we cannot afford, taking into account the government programmes and projects to be carried out next year, the need to continue to attract European money, to attract investment, "said Ciuca, asked about the status of the analysis of the merger of elections and what would be the accepted option - combining local with parliamentary or parliamentary with presidential elections.

He added that the elections for the European Parliament take place when the EU decides and the other elections should be held in a "shorter time frame." AGERPRES