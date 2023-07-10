PNL's Ciuca: What happened in the nursing homes is inadmissible

What happened in the nursing homes where there is evidence that the patients were mistreated is "inadmissible," leader of the National Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday, while mentioning that he was not informed by the investigation in this file during the time when he was prime minister.

"What happened in the nursing home of horror is absolutely incredible and inadmissible, therefore we must be as intransigent as possible in our discussions on this topic at the level of the party leadership, (...) there can be no tolerance in this case and we ask all state institutions to take the most appropriate measures and as quickly as possible, so that all those who are involved are punished," he said in a press release at the PNL headquarters.

The Liberal leader added that he had no information about the investigation by DIICOT and the Police when he was PM.

"You know my work very well. Every time we had such information or notifications, we took measures accordingly. As such, I did not have such information and I am convinced that, regardless of which institution it was, regardless of which level of management it was, then and now, the measures must be the same," Ciuca pointed out.

Asked if there should also be a political responsibility, beyond the administrative ones, he answered: "I am convinced that there is an analysis at the level of the Government, at the level of the prime minister, which will be completed soon with the respective measures."

The former prime minister also claimed that he has "no information" if any of the PNL ministers is responsible for the situation in the nursing homes in Ilfov.