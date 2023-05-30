PNL's Gorghiu tells PSD's Ciolacu to keep up balance among ruling coalition parties.

Acting Senate chair Alina Gorghiu of the National Liberal Pary (PNL) said on Tuesday that she would like Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democartic Party, the incoming prime minister, to put second his position as PSD national leader and first that of the prime minister, to manage to keep up a balance among the three parties that make up the government coalition, wishing for "fewer blunt statements" among the coalition colleagues, told Agerpres.

"I would very much like the future prime minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, to put his position of PSD national leader second and first the position of prime minister. He should manage to keep up a balance among the three parties that make up the government coalition and, of course, I would like fewer blunt statements from the colleagues in the coalition to the other colleagues. It does not help at all, and this one-day glory for a statement, again, does not help him and does not help trust between the members of the coalition," said Gorghiu.

She was asked to comment on statements by PSD's Marius Minea that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca should have taken the decision to dismiss chairman of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) Lucian Heius earlier.

Asked whether or not attacking PNL is PSD's strategy, Gorghiu said that, if so, it is an "uninspired strategy that does not help anyone."

"Let me not comment on the statements. If it is a strategy, it is an uninspired strategy, as it does not help anyone. I am still of the opinion that if we want to maintain trust within this coalition - and trust is very quickly lost, although it is built terribly hard - then we will all have to try to refrain from personal attacks, refrain from insults and try to defend good measures, regardless of which minister they come from. Let's defend the government's image and try together to find solutions. It's so simple in theory, but practice seems to kill us sometimes," concluded Gorghiu.