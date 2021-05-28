PNL's Orban: There are places where Coalition partners show not so friendly attitude

There are places where the Coalition partners of PNL (National Liberal Party) "do not have a very friendly attitude", declared, on Friday, the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban, mentioning that he finds it commonsensical for representatives of all parties from the governmental coalition to not mutually criticize each other.

"We have a few towns in counties with a not so friendly attitude from our governing partners, but I am trying, at the level of the Coalition, to improve relations, to try to become partners in the true sense of the word, both at a national level, as well as at a local level," the liberal leader said.

Asked about how he comments on the fact that USR (Save Romania Union) is gathering signatures for a referendum to removing the mayor of Dumbravita small town, Orban pointed out that it is not normal for Coalition partners to initiate an action against a representative of PNL from the local administration."It is an extremely interesting coalition, which needs a lot of dialogue and a search for common points. I abstained from criticizing representatives from the local administration from other parties within the Coalition and I believe it to be common sense from our partners as well," the PNL chairman said.Furthermore, he added that the representatives from the Coalition formations, who are making alliances at a local level with the PSD (Social Democratic Party) will lose the next local elections.