PNL's Orban: Trust in Justice cannot be restored until cases like 10 August find their culprits

The 10 August criminal file, after that of the Revolution or the Miners' Riot, shows the extent to which the responsible part of the Romanian Justice is not able to do justice to the people who were the victims of repression, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, and leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party) Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday.

"It has been 3 years since the repression of 10 August and no one has yet been punished for the aggressions against those who have manifested peacefully. I cannot accept the fact that the people who went out into the street to defend democracy and the rule of law have become the mockery of a retrograde and toxic regime led by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), without anyone paying. Nor can I forget that some have paid with their lives for the courage to protest and challenge the actions of political power, as was the case of our colleague Ilie Gazea," Orban wrote on Facebook.

In his view, "confidence in the judicial system cannot be fully restored until such cases (...) find their culprits."

"If honest with ourselves, we cannot fail to realize that trust in the judicial system cannot be fully restored until such cases, which have been in our sight, of all of us, find their culprits. This requires real will, and we, at the time we took over the government, did what we had to do to facilitate the investigation by declassifying the report on the events of 10 August. It is also necessary that those who are responsible for the completion of this dossier have sufficient will, do their job and bring it to an end," Orban points out.