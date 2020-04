PNL's Roman and Fenechiu propose progressive taxation of special pensions

Leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies and senators Florin Roman and Daniel Fenechiu lodged, on Wednesday, amendments to the draft law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.29/2020 regarding some economic and fiscal-budget measures, through which they propose the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10 percent up to 95 percent.

"As the group leader of the PNL in the Deputies' Chamber, alongside the leader of Liberal senators, Daniel Fenechiu, today, I lodged an amendment to OUG No.29/2020, through which we request the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10 percent up to 95 percent. It's time for solidarity and constraints for everyone, including of those who, benefiting from special pensions, can contribute to the financial effort we need so much now. (...) In the category of special pensions subjected to progressive taxation, we included: MPs and parliamentary public servants, magistrates and auxiliary personnel, including CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] judges, public servants of the Court of Accounts, the Ombudsperson, navigation staff, diplomatic personnel. Policemen and militaries, beneficiaries of some military pensions don't fall into the category of progressive taxation," Roman says in a press release.