PNL's Roman asks judiciary committees to convene to dismiss Ombudsman Weber

florin roman

At a plenary sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, National Liberal Party (PNL) floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman called on Parliament's judiciary committees to convene in order to discuss PNL's request to dismiss Renate Weber as the Ombudsman.

"I am asking for the members on the judiciary committees to convene to discuss the request for dismissal of the Ombudsman Renate Weber," Roman said.

He claimed that due to the actions of the Ombudsman, "more than 5,000 COVID-19 infected people were left in the streets and the government was left without necessary tools" to take measures against the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu responded that, according to the regulations, the request must first be considered by the standing bureaus.

On June 22, PNL tabled a motion in Parliament to remove Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman.

