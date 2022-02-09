PNL's Stroe: Aggression and violence should not become rules of conduct in Parliament

Aggression and violence should not become the norm in Parliament, spokesman for the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ionut Stroe said on Wednesday alluding to recent amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies.

"There is, at the moment, a major risk against democracy not only in Parliament, but also in society as a whole, because such unchallenged, unsanctioned behaviour could be mimicked and multiplied in society as well. That is why we consider - and today we have amended the regulations - that they must be penalised, as we emphasise once again that aggression and violence must not become norms of conduct in the Romanian Parliament, as they are also sanctioned by the society (...) ," said Stroe.

He added that parliamentary debate could be heated, but should not be mistaken for hate speech, inciting violence or threats.

Stroe said the penalties would be implemented immediately after their adoption.

He added that there are no restrictions to the broadcasting of the sittings of the Chamber of Deputies, only that that has to be done without moving threateningly to a speaker.

Stroe called the announcement of the Save Romania Union (USR) that it was challenging the amendments to the Regulations as an unpleasant surprise.

"This attitude of USR is an unpleasant surprise. (...) It is a bad note, in our view, to see on the one hand that USR may not understand the need to penalise such behaviour; on the other hand, it is a bad note to be associated with AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians] every time, because there is a certain frequency of these political gestures. On the one hand, they voted against the amendments to the Regulations, on the other hand, they announced same as AUR that they will challenge these measures with the Constitutional Court. There are things that are worrying that say a lot about the power of understanding of those in the USR about these behaviours or how they tolerate them or not. As a general note, it is a bit embarrassing to associate yourself this time as well," he maintained.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies adopted a decision amending the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies. AUR and USR have announced that they will challenge the amendments with the Constitutional Court.