Pole Sports and Padel, two new disciplines practiced in Romania

The Ministry of Sports announced on Monday that the Minister orders were published in the National Gazette of July 29, 2022, through which Romania officially recognizes two new disciplines, pole sports and padel.

"Pole sports is a sport that combines artistic gymnastics and acrobatics, executed on a vertical bar, and the padel is played in teams, two persons each, on a field similar to tennis, but with glass walls. If Pole Sport requires agility, force, balance, endurance and flexibility, being mostly accessible to well trained athletes, the Padel has a larger opening towards table sports and benefits from popularity among families or groups of friends, due to how easy it is to play," according to the press release sent by the Ministry of Sports.AGERPRES

