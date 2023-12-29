Police prevents a Romanian citizen from crossing border on board of passenger car sought by Norwegian police

A 41-year old Romanian citizen is facing a criminal investigation after attempting to leave the country through the Giurgiu border crossing point on board of a Toyota passenger car, Land Cruiser model, which is being sought by the Norway police.

"A 41-year old Romanian citizen on board of a Norway-registered Toyota passenger car presented himself at the Giurgiu border crossing point on Friday with the intention to leave the country. While conducting the usual checks the border police found that the car, a Land Cruiser model from Toyota, is being sought by the Norwegian police," reads a press release of the Giurgiu border crossing point on Friday.

The car, worth RON 347,909, has been seized and it will be held by the Giurgiu police until the completion of the investigation.

The police opened a criminal file for concealment, as according to article 270 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.