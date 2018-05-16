Polish Ambassador: Historic industrial culture of Caras-Severin, certainly a magnet for Polish companies

The historic industrial culture of Caras-Severin is certainly a magnet for Polish companies, which are more and more interested in expanding, , the Polish Republic Ambassador in Bucharest, Marcin Wilczek stated on Wednesday.

"In Romania there are about a thousand Polish companies, with an invested capital of over a billion euro and more and more Polish companies come to the embassy and ask us if there are places that we could recommend for investments. We often have economic missions, Polish voivoidships, which are looking for partners in Romania. I am convinced that my visit in Caras Severin will help me give out some more competent and better informed pieces of advice to the potential Polish investors or local administration," the Polish Ambassador said on Wednesday, in Resita, on his first official visit to Caras Severin.He was welcomed at the Administrative Palace, where he had a meeting with the County Council of Caras Severin, Silviu Hurduzeu, the sub-prefect of Caras-Severin county, Catalin Hogea, deputy mayor of Resita municipality, Adrian Dacica, and Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Chairman Petru Buzzi."The meeting from the County Council was beneficial, the discussions revolving around the industrial past, the mining history of the county, as well as the investment potential in Caras-Severin county. Of course, we have also talked about the tourist potential, starting with Baile Herculane [spa, ed.n] tourist resort, to other regions of the county. Discussions also were about attracting European funds, Poland being one of the countries of the European Union with the best absorption rate," County Council Chairman Silviu Hurduzeu, said."I am absolutely impressed with the region's industrial history, which, in fact, is not just the past. I found out about the development plans of the Councy Council of Caras-Severin and Resita city hall and I am convinced that these are the foundation for the county's further development. I had the opportunity, during our talks, to present the Polish experience and the similar issues that we have been and still are facing. I am glad that both Poland and Romania, so close allies within the European Union and NATO, will have the opportunity to collaborate in such fields," the Polish ambassador pointed out.