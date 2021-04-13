Political parties receive 13-plus ml lei in public subsidies this April

Subsidies transferred this April by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) into the accounts of seven political parties - the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), the People's Movement Party (PMP) and Pro Romania - stand at an aggregate of 13,695,601.59 lei, AEP said in a statement.

The amount was divided as follows: PSD received 5,273,081.64 lei, PNL - 4,470,245.51 lei, USR - 1,419,652.74 lei, AUR - 1,067,230.26 lei, PLUS - 990,162.02 lei, PMP - 275,892.01 lei and Pro Romania - 199,337.41 lei, agerpres.ro confirms.