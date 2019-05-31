Pope in Romania/PM Dancila, private audience to Pope Francis, evokes need for unity, solidarity in Europe

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday had a private audience to Pope Francis who is on a 3-day state and apostolic visit to Romania, during which she evoked the need for unity and solidarity at European level, a release by the gov't reads.

The head of the Executive thanked His Sanctity for the generous attention he shows to the relationship with Romania and mentioned the meeting she had on the occasion of her visit to the Vatican in May 2018.

The Romanian Premier expressed joy for the apostolic travel the Holy Father pays to Romania, where he is expected with warmth and hope by the Romanian people, and stressed the special significance of His Sanctity's visit in the context of Romania's holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, the 30-year celebration since the fall of communism and 20 years since the apostolic visit of Pope John Paul II in Bucharest.

"During talks, the Premier emphasised the attention given by Romania to the religious freedom and mentioned in this respect the international conference organised at the beginning of June by the Romanian gov't dedicated to the analysis of the ways to advocate the ecumenical dialogue and with the religious organisations, included in the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council's programme," the release says.

The two high dignitaries have also addressed the migration topic, a phenomenon that preoccupies the Holy See and for which the European Union and its Member States have to find the most adequate answers.

AGERPRES