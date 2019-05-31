Pope in Romania/Sovereign Pontiff: We must increase positive cooperation between political, economic, spiritual forces

Pope Francis declared on Friday at the Cotroceni presidential Palace that a cooperation between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces must be created "to face the problems of this new phase of history."

"In order to face the problems of this new phase of history, to find equitable solutions and to find the power to implement them, we must increase the positive collaboration between the political, economic, social and spiritual forces. It is necessary to go together and propose not to give up the noblest vocation of a state - to be concerned with the common good of its people," said Pope Francis."Going together, as a way of building history, requires from us the nobility to give up something of our own vision, so that we create harmony that will allow us to safely advance for purposes that we share. That is essential nobility. That is how an inclusive society can be built," said Pope Francis.The Sovereign Pontiff pleaded for a society where the poorest are not seen as "undesirable as obstacles," but as "citizens and brothers that we must fully include into civilian life," and society should have "human dignity" at its core.