Popovici qualifies for men's 200m freestyle final of European Short Course Swimming Championships

Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified with the best time in men's 200m freestyle final on Friday evening at the European Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) in Otopeni.

Popovici, the reigning European champion, won with a time of 1 min 42 sec 04/100. He was fourth after 125 meters, but had a remarkable finish, managing to overtake all his opponents.

David Popovici was followed by two Britons, James Guy (1 min 42 sec 66/100) and Matthew Richards (1 min 42 sec 70/100).

Popovici had recorded in heats the third time, 1 min 42 sec 39/100.

Mihai Gergely was clocked with the 15th time in the semifinals, 1 min 46 sec 77/100, missing the qualification for the final which will take place on Saturday, from 18:06.

On Friday evening, Andrei Ungur won the first medal for Romania at the European Championships in Otopeni, bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Romania is participating in the European with a group of 21 swimmers (7 girls and 14 boys), selected based on the shape shown at the National Short Course Championships in November 9-12, also held in Otopeni.

At the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Popovici won silver in the 200m freestyle.