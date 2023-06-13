Population of Dolj County reaches 599,442 people, less than in 1948

The resident population of southern Dolj county has decreased in the last ten years by almost 10%, reaching 599,442 people, less than in 1948 when it was 615,301 people, according to the final results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census, published on Monday by the Dolj Directorate of Statistics.

According to the cited source, the county's population currently represents 3.2% of Romania's total population, Dolj being the ninth county in the country in terms of population size, which has decreased by 61,102 people compared to the 2011 census. 50.2% of the resident population lives in urban areas and 51.7% are women.

It should be mentioned that in 1956 the population of Dolj was 642,028 persons, in 1966 - 691,116 persons, in 1977 - 750,328 persons, in 1992 - 762,142 persons, in 2002 - 734,231 persons, and in 2011 - 660,544 persons.AGERPRES