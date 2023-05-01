Prahova Police opens criminal case following incident at Petrobrazi Refinery wich resulted in casualties

Prahova Police opened a criminal case following the fire that resulted in casualties, which occurred on Monday afternoon at the Petrobrazi Refinery, investigations being conducted in this case under the aspect of several crimes being committed.

According to the Prahova County Police Inspectorate (IJP), investigators are conducting investigations for aggravated criminal damage, failure to take legal security and health measures at work and non-compliance with legal safety and health measures at work, Agerpres informs.Two persons involved in the incident which occurred in the premises of the Petrobrazi Refinery, suffered burns from the flame, one of them on about 72% of the body surface, and the other one on about 15% of the body.According to the Prahova County Ambulance Service (SAJ), there were three victims at the scene.A man, aged 59, who has III-IV degree flame burns over about 72% of his body and upper airway burns, was picked up by a Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) helicopter and taken to the Floreasca Hospital.Another man, aged 55, has II-III degree flame burns on about 15% of his body and he was taken to the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.Moreover, a 60-year-old man has a leg injury, but he refused examination and transport to hospital, the quoted source mentioned.Petrobrazi Refinery's emergency response team was mobilized as a result of the fire that broke out Monday afternoon, coordinated assistance operations and is in contact with all relevant authorities, company representatives conveyed."Today, around 15:00hrs, a fire occurred at the refinery. The fire was extinguished. As a result of the incident, three people required medical care, two of them being transported to the hospital. The company's emergency response team was mobilized, coordinated the assistance operations and is in contact with all the relevant authorities. We mention that the refinery is in the first week of a six-week revision process,'' the quoted source said.For several minutes, thick smoke could be seen from the refinery site, many kilometers away.