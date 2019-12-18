Prahova: Two trains derailed in Ploiesti, wounded persons are receiving medical care on location

The persons who were wounded on Wednesday after two trains clashed in the Ploiesti yard train station are currently receiving medical care at the location, while 18 other persons who were not wounded were sent to the waiting room, informs the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU).

"The ambulance staff went on foot to the place of the accident. All the six victims are receiving medical care and 18 others who didn't need medical care were sent to the waiting room. The medical personnel is conducting a triage of the victims. Their health status can change anytime," said ISU Prahova.Several rescue teams, including 20 ambulances, one helicopter, one chemical, biological, radiologic and nuclear (CBRN) research team, and also SMURD teams and fire extinguishers were sent to the Ploiesti train station. Five victims, three passengers and two mechanics, were announced immediately after the accident. No one was seriously wounded.According to the IPJ Prahova, a freight train seems to have ignored the stop signal and clashed with a passenger train travelling on the line Ploiesti South - Bucharest. ISU Prahova announced the freight train transported sugar.The railway traffic is now closed on both directions on the Bucharest-Ploiesti South line.