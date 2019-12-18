 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prahova: Two trains derailed in Ploiesti, wounded persons are receiving medical care on location

accident tren

The persons who were wounded on Wednesday after two trains clashed in the Ploiesti yard train station are currently receiving medical care at the location, while 18 other persons who were not wounded were sent to the waiting room, informs the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU).

"The ambulance staff went on foot to the place of the accident. All the six victims are receiving medical care and 18 others who didn't need medical care were sent to the waiting room. The medical personnel is conducting a triage of the victims. Their health status can change anytime," said ISU Prahova.

Several rescue teams, including 20 ambulances, one helicopter, one chemical, biological, radiologic and nuclear (CBRN) research team, and also SMURD teams and fire extinguishers were sent to the Ploiesti train station. Five victims, three passengers and two mechanics, were announced immediately after the accident. No one was seriously wounded.

According to the IPJ Prahova, a freight train seems to have ignored the stop signal and clashed with a passenger train travelling on the line Ploiesti South - Bucharest. ISU Prahova announced the freight train transported sugar.

The railway traffic is now closed on both directions on the Bucharest-Ploiesti South line.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.