Premier Ciolacu, welcomed by president Erdogan at Presidential Palace in Ankara

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu was received on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara by president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his official visit to Turkey, told Agerpres.

The Turkish president welcomed the Romanian prime minister within a military ceremony with the guard of honour and the singing of the state anthems of Romania and Turkey. Also, 21 volleys of cannon were fired during the ceremony.

The two high dignitaries will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by the signing of the Joint Declaration for the Establishment of the Council of High-Level Strategic Cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Turkey.

Based on the said document, the first joint meeting of the two governments, Turkish and Romanian, will take place.

The plenary reunion of the two delegations will be followed by a signing ceremony of several Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on sectoral cooperation in several areas, such as social security, SMEs, tourism, functional aspects regarding the activity of diplomatic missions of the two countries, and urbanism.

The meetings will be followed by joint press statements by PM Marcel Ciolacu and president Recep Erdogan.