Premier Citu: DSP-registered recovered Covid patients treated at home are eligible for Covid certificate

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking today at a press conference in Timisoara, said that recovered Covid patients who were treated at home can still get the Covid digital certificate, provided that they are registered in the database of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

The Premier was asked how will people who have gone through the illness but were treated at home be included in the records, given that the COVID digital green certificate will include three types of information: vaccinees, people who have gone through the illness or people who have a negative PCR test.

"I inquired myself about this and I was told that we can only include people who are entered in the database. So if they were treated at home, but are in the database, they are eligible for the certificate. (...) Yet the simplest solution for everyone is vaccination. I got the jab and then I have no more such problems," Citu told the press conference at the Timis County Council.

"The database is the only certain resource we have, the people recorded in this database. The app will connect to the database and will directly retrieve the information for each person. If there are special, documented cases of people who have had the disease we'll see how they can be introduced. (...) For singular cases, which I think will be only few, we'll see how we can adjust the application or maybe introduce them manually in the system," Citu explained.