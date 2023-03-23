Premier Ciuca reaffirms unconditional support for Republic of Moldova's European path

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is on Thursday on his first official visit to Chisinau, was received by President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu. The head of the Bucharest Executive reaffirmed on this occasion Romania's unconditional support for Moldova's European path, as well as for strengthening its economy and maintaining stability and security in the face of challenges in the region.

"The visit to Chisinau, a place close to the Romanians' hearts, gives me the opportunity to reaffirm the unconditional support for the Republic of Moldova along its European course, but also for the development of its economy, the implementation of reforms and the well-being of all its citizens. I want to particularly appreciate the exemplary way in which the authorities of the Republic of Moldova succeeded in managing, with broad international support, the current security situation and threats. Romania will always stand by the Republic of Moldova, regardless of the difficulty of the regional security issues," Prime Minister Ciuca said as cited in a government release.

Nicolae Ciuca thanked for the decision of the Moldovan Parliament to adjust the neighboring country's legislation to the Constitutional Court ruling, respectively to grant Romanian the status of official language in Moldova.

President Maia Sandu thanked Romania for all the support provided for the Moldovan population and economy to safely make it through the complicated winter, blighted by the exponential increase in energy and gas costs, as well as by the acute shortage of energy supplies, especially due to the suspension by Gazprom of gas deliveries for several months, the cited source states.

Maia Sandu welcomed the special cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for overcoming the challenges generated by the Russian Federation's repeated attempts to destabilize the political and social situation.

The stage of the implementation of the 100 million euro support program provided by the government of Romania was presented on this occasion.

In connection with this, the Romanian prime minister announced the release of the first 25 million euros under this program. AGERPRES