Premier Ciuca welcomes EC's agreement with five states affected by Ukrianian grain situation

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomes the provisional agreement reached by the European Commission with the five states, Romania included, affected by the grain situation in Ukraine, which provides for a new support package worth 100 million euros for the affected farmers.

Ciuca emphasised that Romania's approach to having a strictly European position was "correct and balanced".The Romanian premier also said that the agreement concluded on Friday evening establishes the withdrawal of unilateral measures taken by some European states and allows the ban on the import of four Ukrainian agricultural products: wheat, corn, rape and sunflower seeds, Agerpres informs.At the same time, the premier said, the Commission has also provided for an accelerated procedure for investigating the impact on the market, which will allow restrictive measures to be taken for other products as of June 5.