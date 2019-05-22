Premier Dancila: 2019 is investment year in Romania

Premier Viorica Dancila said at a meeting with Vaslui County mayors on Tuesday that 2019 is the year of investments in Romania.

The Premier said that she has lately visited several counties to see the stage of investments and how the funds are being used, but also to inquire about what needs to be done in the future for the development of the communities."We have an ambitious governing program that we have accomplished to an extent of 70 percent, a governing program that has produced effects in all areas and in all communities. For us it has been and it is important that every community develops, regardless of the political hue. For us it is important to develop priority areas for Romania. Whereas last year our main goal has been to raise living standards, so that we increased pensions, wages, disability benefits, 2019 is for us the year of investments. This is the year of investment in every local community, it is the year of national investments, the year we want to invest in two priority areas - health and education, for which we have earmarked the largest allocations," the Prime Minister said.Dancila emphasized that in the localities she has visited European and governmental funds have proven their efficiency and that other sources of funding will be identified to continue investments."Despite frequent allegations in the public space that investments are not being made in Romania, I've seen in almost all Romanian communities investments under the National Local Development Program 1 and 2. I've seen EU-funded investments, I have seen investments under Measure 322. (...) And speaking about development and investment funds, I want to tell you that on Thursday we will file a regulatory act providing that the building permit shall no longer be required at the submission of the documentation for investment programs. We want to be a solution to the problems you are facing and for us it is important that the entire country develops harmoniously, that there is cohesion in Romania's development, that we try to assist the areas that more need the government's support," added Viorica Dancila.