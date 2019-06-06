Premier Dancila, British Ambassador Noble, on orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting on Thursday with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, a context in which the former reiterated, from the perspective of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the interest in an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom on the basis of the negotiated Agreement.

According to a government press release, the meeting highlighted the excellent level of the Romanian-British strategic cooperation, and in this regard were reviewed the joint commitments to the security and defense of Europe, the dynamics of trade, the growing social ties between the two states, as well as the values and the interests on which the bilateral political-diplomatic relations are based.The quoted source states that the Romanian official stressed the importance that our country attaches to the need to protect the rights of European citizens in the United Kingdom and "guaranteed that Romania will undertake all internal legislative and administrative steps to respect the rights of British citizens in Romania, regardless of the scenario that will take shape in the coming months."At the same time, it was expressed the interest for deepening and updating the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership, last revised in 2011, to better respond to European and bilateral needs and realities.Last but not least, during the meeting was evoked the activity of the British NGOs in Romania."Premier Viorica Dancila expressed appreciation for the involvement and the role they play at the level of society and at the same time ensured that the Romanian Government will always be open to collaboration and will support the actions and projects carried out by these organizations," the release further says.