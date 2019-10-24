Premier-designate announces Cabinet list

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday the composition of the Cabinet he will submit in Parliament vote.

The ministers proposed by Orban are:* Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan* Ministry of Public Finance - Florin Citu* Ministry of the Interior - Marcel Vela* Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu* Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu* Ministry of National Defense - General Nicolae Ciuca* Ministry of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism - Virgil Popescu* Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Bode* Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Oros* Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe* Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan* Ministry of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos* Ministry of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache* Ministry of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie* Ministry of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu* Ministry of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe* Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Violeta Alexandru.