Premier-designate announces Cabinet list

Euronews
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday the composition of the Cabinet he will submit in Parliament vote. 

The ministers proposed by Orban are: 

* Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan 

* Ministry of Public Finance - Florin Citu 

* Ministry of the Interior - Marcel Vela 

* Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu 

* Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu 

* Ministry of National Defense - General Nicolae Ciuca 

* Ministry of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism - Virgil Popescu 

* Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Bode 

* Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Oros 

* Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe 

* Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan 

* Ministry of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos 

* Ministry of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache 

* Ministry of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie 

* Ministry of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu 

* Ministry of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe 

* Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Violeta Alexandru.

