President Ioahnnis sends message on Ramadan: I appreciate how Muslim faithful participate in efforts to combat coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a message to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning on Monday of the Ramadan fasting month, informed the Presidential Administration.

The head of the state wished the Romanian citizens of Turkish ethnicity to stay in good health and spiritual fulfillment at the beginning of the Ramadan month, "which is a time for prayers and meditation.""Ramadan is the time when the Muslim community reflects on Koran's message of peace, on the values of social solidarity and love of the close ones. This year, be it that the faith and hope that the Koran gives you help you to overcome the difficult situation we are facing right now and help you to observe the measures brought by the state of emergency. I appreciate the manner in which the Muslim faithful in Romania participate in our joint effort to combat the effects of the epidemic, for their own good and for the good of their close ones and all of our fellow citizens. Be it that the Ramadan fasting month enlightens your souls with love and care for the ones in need. Ramadan Karim!," said President Iohannis in his message.