President Iohannis accuses PSD of fighting to give Transylvania away to Hungarians

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis criticised a bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, claiming that the social Democratic Party (PSD) helped the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to pass this piece of legislation in the Chamber of Deputies.

"It is incredible, dear Romanians, what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR to pass through the Chamber of Deputies a law that gives wide autonomy to the Szeklerland. It is incredible where we have arrived with this PSD. It is incredible what agreements are made in Parliament (...) The great PSD is fighting in the secret offices of Parliament to give Transylvania away to Hungarians," said Iohannis at a press briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

