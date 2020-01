President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the Law on doubling the child allowances "probably cannot be applied immediately," but the Government will find the resources in a couple of months.

"It probably cannot be applied immediately, but in a couple of months the Government will find the resources," said Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace.The head of state added that he and the Government want the increase in the child allowances, but "the problem is related to the national budget."